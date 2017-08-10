Midland Fire Department hosts Kids Camp - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Fire Department hosts Kids Camp

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Fire Department looking to try something new this summer, while still teaching kids the importance of fire safety.

Instead of teaching them in a classroom, they decided to incorporate more fun into the mix.

They hosted a three-day camp that turned out even better than they expected.

"So every day we have one or two fun-filled activities for these kids. We wanted to have a lot of one-on-one interaction and implement some of our values we feel strongly about at the fire department and just have a good time with these kids," said Michael Cota, Assistant Chief with the Midland Fire Department.

The department was very happy with the kids' camp turnout.

If you couldn't get your kid signed up, don't worry.

They hope to have more kids, in the future.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Relocation gives local dogs a second chance at a forever home

    Relocation gives local dogs a second chance at a forever home

    (Source: Project Freedom Ride)(Source: Project Freedom Ride)

    Some unwanted local dogs will soon find a home after a long trip to Washington. The Midland Animal Shelter Adoptables organization says overcrowding is a big problem. That's why MASA teamed up with Project Freedom Ride to help save lives.

    Some unwanted local dogs will soon find a home after a long trip to Washington. The Midland Animal Shelter Adoptables organization says overcrowding is a big problem. That's why MASA teamed up with Project Freedom Ride to help save lives.

  • Midland team competing in PGA Junior Golf League

    Midland team competing in PGA Junior Golf League

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    At Green Tree Country Club in Midland, 10 golfers are competing in the PGA Junior League. "It's basically little league baseball of golf," said Green Tree Head Golf Professional, Evan Dunkerson.

    At Green Tree Country Club in Midland, 10 golfers are competing in the PGA Junior League. "It's basically little league baseball of golf," said Green Tree Head Golf Professional, Evan Dunkerson.

  • Midland Fire Department hosts Kids Camp

    Midland Fire Department hosts Kids Camp

    (Source: KWES)(Source: KWES)

    The Midland Fire Department looking to try something new this summer, while still teaching kids the importance of fire safety. Instead of teaching them in a classroom, they decided to incorporate more fun into the mix.

    The Midland Fire Department looking to try something new this summer, while still teaching kids the importance of fire safety. Instead of teaching them in a classroom, they decided to incorporate more fun into the mix.

    •   
Powered by Frankly