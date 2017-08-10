Midland Fire Department hosts Kids Camp

The Midland Fire Department looking to try something new this summer, while still teaching kids the importance of fire safety.



Instead of teaching them in a classroom, they decided to incorporate more fun into the mix.



They hosted a three-day camp that turned out even better than they expected.



"So every day we have one or two fun-filled activities for these kids. We wanted to have a lot of one-on-one interaction and implement some of our values we feel strongly about at the fire department and just have a good time with these kids," said Michael Cota, Assistant Chief with the Midland Fire Department.



The department was very happy with the kids' camp turnout.



If you couldn't get your kid signed up, don't worry.



They hope to have more kids, in the future.



