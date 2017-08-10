Midland team competing in PGA Junior Golf League

At Green Tree Country Club in Midland, 10 golfers are competing in the PGA Junior League.

"It's basically little league baseball of golf," said Green Tree Head Golf Professional, Evan Dunkerson.

Their ages range between 7 and 13, selected amongst a group of over fifty kids to make up one all-star team, playing with a chance to win their way to nationals.

"You know we've set a lot of goals for them. Through our first match, they executed pretty much perfectly so we're pretty happy with them," said Dunkerson.

The group might just be the next generation of great Midland golfers, a couple of these juniors have ties to individuals making a name for themselves in the community.

Trinity's Austin Escamilla recently won the Midland Men's City Championship, The first high schooler to do so in at least 15 years. His 8-year-old brother Alex, hopes to follow in his footsteps.

"He's really good, he just goes low, he hits it really far," said Alex Escamilla.

Midland Lee's top golfer Rebecca Reed is a two-time regional qualifier. Her younger sister, Sarah, the only girl on this elite squad, doesn't have to look far to find a role model.

"She is completely different from me. She has a good short game and I just want my short game to be as good as hers," said Sarah Reed.

The team will head to Lubbock this weekend to compete at the sub-regional level. A win would send them to the regionals and another the PGA Junior League Championship.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All Rights Reserved.