Midland office holding 15th Annual Suit Drive

Robert Half's office is asking for your help.



They're holding their 15th Annual Suit Drive.



They are taking donations of new or gently used women's suits, blouses, shoes and accessories or other business wear for women.



They're taking the donations to the Midland Fair Havens.



You can donate clothes until Aug. 18.



If you want to donate clothes, call Leslie at Robert Half's office at (432) 848-0055.

