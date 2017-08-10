Former Midland bookkeeper found guilty of wire fraud, tax evasio - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Former Midland bookkeeper found guilty of wire fraud, tax evasion

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Midland Federal Courthouse (Source: KWES) Midland Federal Courthouse (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A former Midland bookkeeper was found guilty on federal charges in connection with a scheme to steal over $2 million from a local businessman.

Kimberley Dale Boyce, 52, was found guilty of three counts of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud, three counts of engaging in monetary transactions with criminally derived funds and three counts of tax evasion.

According to the Department of Justice, Evidence presented at trial revealed that over a two-year period beginning in February 2012, Boyce implemented a scheme involving mailed documentation and wire transfers to syphon money from a Midland County business owner’s bank accounts and place it into bank accounts which she controlled. Boyce also failed to accurately report to the Internal Revenue Service her actual taxable income—totaling more than $2.5 million--for tax years 2012, 2013, and 2014.

We're told Boyce faces up to 20 years imprisonment for each wire and mail fraud count; up to ten years imprisonment for each money laundering count; and up to five years imprisonment for each tax evasion count.

Sentencing for Boyce is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2017 in Midland. 

