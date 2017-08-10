Former Midland bookkeeper found guilty of wire fraud, tax evasion

Some unwanted local dogs will soon find a home after a long trip to Washington. The Midland Animal Shelter Adoptables organization says overcrowding is a big problem. That's why MASA teamed up with Project Freedom Ride to help save lives.
At Green Tree Country Club in Midland, 10 golfers are competing in the PGA Junior League. "It's basically little league baseball of golf," said Green Tree Head Golf Professional, Evan Dunkerson.
The Midland Fire Department looking to try something new this summer, while still teaching kids the importance of fire safety. Instead of teaching them in a classroom, they decided to incorporate more fun into the mix.
Robert Half's office is asking for your help. They're holding their 15th Annual Suit Drive. They are taking donations of new or gently used women's suits, blouses, shoes and accessories or other business wear for women.
A former Midland bookkeeper was found guilty on federal charges in connection with a scheme to steal over $2 million from a local businessman.
