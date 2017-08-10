Firefighters extinguish fire at Bradford Inn in Midland

Firefighters have extinguished a fire that sparked up at a hotel in Midland.

We're told the fire sparked up at the Bradford Inn, located at 3601 W. Wall St. on Thursday afternoon.

Rachel Walker with the Midland Police Department said the fire appears to have started in the eave of the building.

The entire second floor of the hotel was evacuated as a precaution and those occupants should be allowed back in soon.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

