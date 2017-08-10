Firefighters extinguish fire at Bradford Inn in Midland

UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department is releasing some new details about the vehicle that was used to commit the four burglaries in Odessa.
Firefighters have extinguished a fire that sparked up at a hotel in Midland. We're told the fire sparked up at the Bradford Inn, located at 3601 W. Wall St. on Thursday afternoon.
Neighbors in central Midland woke up to the sound of sirens and the smell of smoke when a home went up in flames early Wednesday morning.
The Midland Independent School District is brimming with confidence for the upcoming school year. The reason is because of the new hires.
Another earthquake has been reported in Reeves County. The earthquake occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. This earthquake had a magnitude of 2.5 and was located about 87 miles southwest of West Odessa.
