Midland I.S.D pushing close to 100% for teachers in district

The Midland Independent School District is brimming with confidence for the upcoming school year. The reason is because of the new hires.
Another earthquake has been reported in Reeves County. The earthquake occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. This earthquake had a magnitude of 2.5 and was located about 87 miles southwest of West Odessa.
Two pawn shops and a liquor store were broken into during the 3 a.m. hour, an attempted break in at a gun store also happened around that time.
One law professor and former Army Lieutenant Colonel came to speak to the Midland County Republican Women in Midland on Wednesday.
Apache Corporation is making more room for their employees. The company broke ground for their new three-story facility on Wednesday.
