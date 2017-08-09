Earthquake reported in Reeves Co.

Another earthquake has been reported in Reeves County.

The earthquake occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

This earthquake had a magnitude of 2.5 and was located about 87 miles southwest of West Odessa.

This is the second earthquake to be reported in Reeves County in the past week.

No word yet if there were any injuries or damage.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.