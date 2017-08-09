Law professor, former Lt. Col. visits Midland

One law professor and former Army Lieutenant Colonel came to speak to the Midland County Republican Women in Midland on Wednesday.

Dr. Jeffrey Addicott lectures about the law of war and human rights at Saint Mary's University in San Antonio. He founded the Center for Terrorism Law at St. Mary's, which studies legal and policy issues in relation to terrorism. He also served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps for 20 years.

Addicott travels around the country and his academic mission is to discuss political issues to the public. One of the major topics he discussed to the Midland County Republican Women is the war on radical Islam, which he said is a concern when addressing terrorism.

"The group that uses terror as a tactic the most is not left-wing extremists, right-wing extremists or criminals, it's radical Islam. We use that term to distinguish mainstream Islam," said Addicott. "Most Muslims have nothing to do with the Jihadists of radical Islam but many of them do. We see them with the rise of ISIS and Al Qaeda. That's the concern is how do we protect the nation and win the war against radical Islam?"

He said with the help of military forces, the U.S. can be better protected from terrorism.

Addicott also wrote a book on the subject, titled "Radical Islam Why."



If you would like to check it out, it is available on Amazon.

