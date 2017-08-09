Apache Corporation breaks ground on new building

Apache Corporation is making more room for their employees.

The company broke ground for their new three-story facility on Wednesday which will sit right next to their current building.

"We had plans to do this in late '14 but with the price drop, our employees really wanted us to put this on hold which we did but it's time to move forward with it," said Apache CEO John Christmann.

The new space includes amenities on the first floor, office and conference rooms on the second and the third floor is still in the works for expansion plans.

"We have over 300 employees in Midland and with the new building and the covered parking, we're going to be adding some amenities that are much needed for our employees here," said Christmann.

The new amenities include a cafeteria, gym, a physician's office and a daycare to accommodate young professionals with families.

"They're starting their careers and their early lives so one of the things in Midland is having the ability to bring young children and have them know they're right across the street or even in the same building," said Christmann. "It's a huge advantage for our employees, if someone gets sick, or just a quick break to run down and check on your kids."

Construction will begin immediately and the building is expected to be complete in 15 months. Apache said the new building is not only a step to continue growing but to also continue building relationships with the Tall City.

"It's an exciting day for Apache, it's always great to be back in Midland, it's great to show our commitment to the community and our employees and our future in the Permian Basin," said Christmann.

