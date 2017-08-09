Driver taken to hospital following accident in Odessa

Photo of the silver car that was damaged. (Source: KWES)

One person was taken to the hospital following an accident in Odessa on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened at the intersection of University Blvd. and Windsor Dr.

Authorities on the scene tell us a truck was headed westbound on University Boulevard and struck a silver car that was attempting to turn onto University from Windsor Drive.

The driver of the silver car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We're told tickets will be given to "a driver" but it was unclear which driver would be ticketed.

