PETA offering reward after cattle shot, killed in Carlsbad

An animals rights group is now offering a reward for information in connection with the shooting of cattle in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

The shootings happened between July 30 and 31 in the area of 634 Angel Ranch Road.

Six cows were found dead on two properties. Their value was approximately between $17,000 and $20,000.

The investigation has revealed a high caliber rifle was used within a half mile radius of the properties.

PETA is now offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people involved in the killings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-8440786-7227

