Odessa police investigating series of overnight burglaries

Odessa Police is investigating a series of overnight burglaries.

Two pawn shops and a liquor store were broken into during the 3 a.m. hour, an attempted break in at a gun store also happened around that time.

Police tell us there is a strong possibility the same suspects are responsible for the string of burglaries.

The first call came in at 3:24 a.m. at the Cash America Pawn shop on North County Road West. Investigation there revealed two men forced entry into the business and went for the firearms on display, which they left empty.

They also took several purses and caused about $2,000 in damages.

Just seven minutes later police responded to the Cash America Pawn on North Grant where two men used a vehicle to force entry into the store.

There they stole 11 rings, seven watches, two silver bracelets, one Pandora bracelet, three silver pendants and four knives.

Damages to the front gate and door are estimated to be $4,500.

A third call came in at 3:42 a.m. where police went out to the Gun Sport LTD on North Dixie.

Two subjects tried to break in through a window, but failed. They fled the scene on foot after causing damages to the front door.

The Halftime liquors on North County Road West was hit at 3:52 a.m.

The suspects there were able to force entry through the front door.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the suspects hooked a rope or chain from a vehicle to the security gate before tearing it off the wall.

They took approximately $1,150 worth of liquor and cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

The men are believed to be Hispanic or white, wearing gloves. one was wearing camouflage hoodie and second was wearing a blue or black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call (432) 333 - TIPS.

