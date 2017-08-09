Midland house fire being investigated as arson - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

Midland house fire being investigated as arson

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A house fire in Midland is now being investigated as arson. 

The home at 1510 Community Ln was fully engulfed in flames Wednesday morning, we're told, fortunately, no humans were injured, but two dogs did die. 

A baby less than a year old was also in the home and came out unharmed. 

We'll keep you updated as the investigation continues. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly