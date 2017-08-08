Odessa Girl Scouts get back to 'flocking' after flamingos were stolen

Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.
The Odessa Girl Scouts have been "flocking" homes as a fundraiser for their trip to Europe next summer. It hit a snag when a stash of them were stolen. A local business donated more flamingos and the girls were back to flocking homes.
Don't be surprised if you spot a congressman at a Dairy Queen restaurant near you. Will Hurd is on a road trip, the trip hopes to educate communities and answer questions they may have.
Some metropolitan cities like Dallas or Austin are becoming "Smart Cities." They use innovative technology in public areas. But one day, Midland might not only be known as the Tall City, but also, a "Smart City."
As a 13-year-old, Alexander Ornelas describes himself as outgoing, determined and confident. But a year and a half ago, that description wouldn't have been correct.
