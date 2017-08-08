Congressman discusses technological wall proposal during road trip

Don't be surprised if you spot a congressman at a Dairy Queen restaurant near you. Will Hurd is on a road trip, the trip hopes to educate communities and answer questions they may have.
Some metropolitan cities like Dallas or Austin are becoming "Smart Cities." They use innovative technology in public areas. But one day, Midland might not only be known as the Tall City, but also, a "Smart City."
As a 13-year-old, Alexander Ornelas describes himself as outgoing, determined and confident. But a year and a half ago, that description wouldn't have been correct.
Two people were injured following an accident where one vehicle hit a building in downtown Midland. The accident happened in the 300 block of North Marienfeld St.
Authorities have identified the woman found dead in an 18-wheeler at an Ector County business. The victim has been identified as Evangelina Qeuzada, 52.
