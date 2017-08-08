Congressman discusses technological wall proposal during road trip

Don't be surprised if you spot a congressman at a Dairy Queen restaurant near you. Will Hurd is on a road trip, the trip hopes to educate communities and answer questions they may have.

At a restaurant where it's common to take the drive-thru, many people came inside to meet Congressman Will Hurd. Hurd is taking his annual road trip, making more than 20 stops in just about a week, answering the questions of the communities he serves.

He spent lunch time with hundreds of staff members of the Pecos-Barstow-Toyah school district. The former undercover Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer and cybersecurity expert focused on education and the importance of teachers growing with technology.

"They're going to train the next elected officials, so their job is important," said Hurd. "The technological change that we're going to see in the next 20 years is going to make last 20 years look insignificant. So we have to make sure our kids are prepared for jobs that don't exist today."

Hurd wants to use technology to solve the border wall problems, proposing a technological border in place of a physical wall.

"The technology exists today that we can determine the difference between a bunny rabbit and a person. We can track a threat with a drone until we're able to deploy our most important resource, our capital men and women and Border Patrol," said Hurd.

Hurd added a smart wall would cost at least $32 billion, less than a 30 foot high concrete wall costing more than $24 million per mile.

"We can pay down our debt, we can pay our teachers more, we can pay Border Patrol more, there's so much more we can be doing with that money. A smart wall can be done in months rather than years," said Hurd.

A smart wall can be done all at once.

"The biggest challenge is educating people on this. I think a lot of people believe that the latest technologies are already being used on the border, it's not. In the El Paso sector, there's only 60 miles that has persistent technology on it and that technology is 20 years old, that's not unacceptable," said Hurd.

Congressman Hurd's road trip continues until Saturday and ends in the San Antonio area.

Hurd said another hot topic along his trip has also been healthcare, he's focused on increasing coverage and decreasing price. Hurd also touched on the Reeves County owned prison recently announcing they're shutting down. Hurd said they've been in talks about using it for something else but haven't reached an agreement yet.

