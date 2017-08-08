2 injured after vehicle hits downtown Midland building

Two people were injured following an accident where one vehicle hit a building in downtown Midland.

The accident happened in the 300 block of North Marienfeld St.

We're told a truck was driving northbound on Marienfeld Street and had a green light. Police said that's when an SUV, driving westbound on Illinois Ave., went through the intersection and disregarded the red light.

We're told instead of hitting the truck, the SUV driver veered out of the way and hit a building instead.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No tickets have been issued yet as police are still investigating.

