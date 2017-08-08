Rep. Mike Conaway to host town hall meeting in Midland Thursday - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Rep. Mike Conaway to host town hall meeting in Midland Thursday

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Representative Mike Conaway will be in the Tall City on Thursday for a town hall meeting.

The meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 2104 W. Louisiana Ave., in the Fellowship Hall.

The public is invited to attend the meeting.

We're told the entrance and parking are on the north side of the church.

