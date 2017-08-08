OPD looking for hit and run suspect

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a hit and run suspect.

A surveillance video shows a black truck, possibly a Dodge Ram, traveling westbound when the driver hits a silver Ford Mustang parked on the 200 block of Lotteman.

the driver of the truck left the scene without contacting authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call (432) 333-TIPS.

