OPD looking for hit and run suspect

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a hit and run suspect. 

A surveillance video shows a black truck, possibly a Dodge Ram, traveling westbound when the driver hits a silver Ford Mustang parked on the 200 block of Lotteman. 

the driver of the truck left the scene without contacting authorities. 

Anyone with information is asked to call (432) 333-TIPS. 

