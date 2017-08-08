Lightning strike starts tank battery fire in Pecos - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Lightning strike starts tank battery fire in Pecos

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KWES viewer) (Source: KWES viewer)
PECOS, TX (KWES) -

Lightning from overnight storms has caused a tank battery fire to start in Pecos. 

A volunteer firefighter tells us they arrived on scene at around 3 a.m. and are still working to control the flames. 

At this time the Pecos and Wickett fire departments are assisting. 

