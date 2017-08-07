Midland I.S.D. working on becoming "system of great schools"

Midland I.S.D. is continuing to change inside and out. They are doing it with the help of the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and support system of other seven other districts as they form a “system of great schools.”

“What this network is doing is providing us opportunities to learn more about how to improve our school districts through providing more choice options for students,” said Elise Kail, Executive Director of Accountability and Data Systems at MISD.

The district looked at joining the network when a handful of MISD employees went to Austin to learn more about it from others who went through similar situations.

“We talked with Philadelphia, Chicago, Baltimore and New York,” said Kail.

Kail added joining the network only adds onto the work already been done district-wide.

“We’ve gone from nine improvement required schools to four for this upcoming school year. We want to continue reducing that number until we get to zero,” said Kail.

The reason for joining the network is simple, to come up with an idea of what a great school should be. Kail says it starts with the 2017-2018 school year and a shared vision between the district and community.

