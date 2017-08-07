Power restored in Big Spring

UPDATE: According to ONCOR, power has been restored in Big Spring.

-----------------

Over 1,100 customers are without power in the City of Big Spring.

According to ONCOR, 1,180 customers are currently without power.

The outage is located near FM 700 and Business 20.

No word as to the cause of the power or when power will be restored.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.