Boyfriend charged with Odessa woman's murder had past violent crime conviction

An Odessa neighborhood is in shock after a woman was shot and killed Sunday evening, The Odessa Police Department (OPD) said it was another case of domestic violence.

OPD said the man killed the woman, then shot himself in the head and survived.

1,500 domestic violence incidents were reported in Ector County just last year. OPD said Lindsey Baldonado, 31, is the most recent victim. Baldonado's live-in boyfriend, Rubin Edwards III, is charged with her murder. Public records show this isn't Edwards' first time being charged with a violent crime. Court records show Edwards pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injuries in Brady, Texas, about 2 years ago.

Despite the already high number, Karen Hildebrand with the Crisis Center said the true domestic violence numbers are much higher, many incidents don't get reported.

"70 percent of the time that women are killed is when they try to leave," said Hildebrand. "So a lot of them choose to stay for their own safety and the safety of their children."

A friend of Baldonado, who didn't want to be on camera, told us getting out is exactly what the 31-year-old woman was trying to do.

"That's when the abuser realizes that he's losing control," said Hildebrand. "He [the abuser] wants someone he can control and when he sees that that person is leaving, he's desperate and wants to make that person stay."

Hildebrand said early signs of abuse include controlling behavior, extreme jealousy and threats to harm animals.

"Children that grow up and witness violence in their homes are much more likely to become abusers when they grow up or accept abuse in their relationships," said Hildebrand. "It's really important to break that cycle when they're young."

Police said Edwards is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you or someone you know need help getting away from domestic violence, visit odessacrisiscenter.org/ or call 866-627-4747

