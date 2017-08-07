Woman found dead inside 18-wheeler at Ector Co. truck stop, 1 person in custody

The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in an 18-wheeler.

We're told deputies received a 911 call at Road Ranger, located in the 10400 block of West I-20 Service Road, around 3:30 p.m. for a possible stabbing victim.

That's when authorities found a woman dead in the front cab of an 18-wheeler.

Authorities said the actual cause of death is currently under investigation.

We're told that a suspect has been taken into custody and is currently being interviewed by investigators.

Authorities added that it is unclear if the suspect and victim actually knew each other.

