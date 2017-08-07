11-year-old RoboCop wins Keep Midland Beautiful's Trashion Show

Keep Midland Beautiful teamed with the Centennial Library for the Super Kids Save the World Trashion Show.

It's a mix of a fashion show except kids made their own costumes using recycled material.

The first place winner of the show was Evyn Juarez, 11.

"I always wanted to make a robot costume," Juarez said. "I like making costumes out of cardboard. I make action figures, tables, houses. All of this was created for fun at first, but later I heard this contest and I said, well how about I make it for that."

Juarez walked in style with a RoboCop costume he made himself in just a month using cardboard, water bottles, buckle clips, paint and wire. He said making cardboard projects is a hobby he does all the time, but all of it is a step closer for him to reach for the stars.

"I'm wishing to be an engineer," Juarez said. "I'm surprised that I made first place."

