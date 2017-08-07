MOFC headed to NPSL National Championship - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

MOFC headed to NPSL National Championship

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Midland Odessa FC Logo ( Source: Midland-Odessa FC) Midland Odessa FC Logo ( Source: Midland-Odessa FC)
The Sockers are headed to the 2017 NPSL National Championship match.

Midland Odessa FC advances after defeating Detroit City FC in penalty kicks 4-2 on Saturday.

The final will be will be on Saturday, August 12 in New Haven Connecticut, on Yale University's campus, against number one seeded Elm Eity Express.

