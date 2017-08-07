Texas Tax Free Weekend begins on Friday - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Texas Tax Free Weekend begins on Friday

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(KWES) -

The one weekend every year when shoppers can get their items tax free is quickly approaching.

The 2017 Texas Tax Free Weekend starts on Aug. 11 and will run through Aug. 13.

During the weekend, most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced less than $100 will be tax free.

For a complete list of qualifying clothing, footwear and other items sold during the August Sales Tax holiday, click here

For a complete list of school supplies that qualify, click here

You can also click here for frequently asked questions about the sales tax holiday from the Texas State Comptroller's website. 

For a list of school supplies for your child's school, click here to view the school supply list for your child's district. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly