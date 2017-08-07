Man sentenced to life behind bars for continuous sexual abuse of a child

One man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Jose Sanchez was tried on Monday for the 2016 continuous sexual abuse of a child after waiving a jury and going to the court for a trial.

We're told Judge Stacy Trotter found Sanchez guilty and sentenced him to life behind bars.

District Attorney Bobby Bland said in a statement, “This maximum sentence handed down by Judge Trotter will assure that this defendant stays where he belongs and will no long victimize the children of our community.”

