ECISD police officer injured in 2-car wreck

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

An Ector County ISD police officer was injured in a two-car wreck Monday morning. 

Officer Leonard Hendon was transported to the hospital after being involved in the crash on 37th street and Andrews Highway. 

The extent of injuries is unknown, but we're told he appeared to be okay. 

