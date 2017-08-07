Man arrested in connection with Monday morning aggravated robbery

UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an aggravated robbery from early Monday morning.

Omar Cordova, 18, is facing charges of aggravated robbery after confessing to the shooting and robbery.

-----------

The Odessa Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection with an early morning robbery.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, says two unknown Hispanic men struck him in the face with a handgun and shot him in the leg before taking his cash.

He told officers the two men then fled the scene in his 1999 green Mitsubishi.

The victim was taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time there is no description of the suspects and police are asking anyone with information in reference to the case to call Crimestoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

