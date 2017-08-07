Man arrested in connection with Monday morning aggravated robbery

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a hit and run suspect.
The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in an 18-wheeler. We're told deputies received a 911 call at Road Ranger, located in the 10400 block of West I-20 Service Road, around 3:30 p.m. for a possible stabbing victim.
An Odessa neighborhood is in shock after a woman was shot and killed Sunday evening, The Odessa Police Department (OPD) said it was another case of domestic violence.
The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an aggravated robbery from early Monday morning.
Lightning from overnight storms has caused a tank battery fire to start in Pecos.
