Midland Co. chief deputy presented lawman of the year award

Chief Deputy Rory McKinney (Source: KWES) Chief Deputy Rory McKinney (Source: KWES)
(Source: Rory McKinney) (Source: Rory McKinney)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Sheriffs of Texas Conference just ended and one Midland County officer came back with his hands full.

Midland County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Rory McKinney was presented with The Texas Lawman of the Year Award. McKinney was called an outstanding peace officer and was given the award for his commitment to serve.

Thanks for your service!

