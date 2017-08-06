Midland Co. searching for suspect throwing rocks at vehicle windows

It's been over a month since we saw big pieces of hail fall and break our cars' windshields. The Midland County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said they're seeing similar damage, but not from hail.

This week the Midland County Sheriff's Office and the Midland Crime Stoppers needs your help on a Criminal Mischief.

On June 12, 2017 between the hours of 3:00 am and 5:00 am, deputies responded to Interstate 20 at mile markers 142 and 144. Three separate victims at that location reported while traveling on Interstate 20, a rock was thrown at their vehicle causing damage to all 3 vehicles. Deputies also responded to the 4900 block of E. Loop 250 where another victim had reported a rock was thrown at their vehicle also causing damage to the windshield. Total reported damage to the vehicles is over $9,000.00.

Midland Crime Stoppers is offering a $1000.00 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved. Please call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS. You may also leave a secured tip online at Midlandcrimestoppers.com. You will remain anonymous because no caller ID is ever used.

