Abilene police detective killed in crash on I-20 near Clyde, 2 o - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Abilene police detective killed in crash on I-20 near Clyde, 2 other detectives injured

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Detective Elise Ybarra (Source: Abilene Police Department/Facebook) Detective Elise Ybarra (Source: Abilene Police Department/Facebook)
ABILENE, TX (KWES) -

The Abilene Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their detectives following a crash near the City of Clyde on Sunday evening.

According to Abilene Police, Detectives Elise Ybarra, Chris Milliorn and Robert Collins were on the way to the Crimes Against Children Conference in Dallas.

Police said as they approached mile marker 296 eastbound on I-20, they encountered traffic moving at a slow pace as there had been a vehicle accident ahead of them.

We’re told Detective Ybarra, who was driving an unmarked detective’s vehicle, entered a line of slow moving traffic.

That’s when, police said, an eastbound white Chevrolet pickup came upon the line of traffic that was slowed and collided with the detectives vehicle.

Abilene police said Detective Ybarra died at the scene of the crash. Detectives Chris Milliorn and Robert Collins were taken by ambulance to Hendrick Medical Center where they are currently being evaluated by medical staff. We’re told their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Ybarra began her career in law enforcement with the Sedalia Police Department in Missouri. She started her career with the Abilene Police Department on June 2, 2014. After graduating from the Abilene Police Academy, she was sworn in as an Abilene Police Officer on November 21, 2014.

She served as a patrol officer for two years and then transferred to the Special Victims’ Unit as a Child Abuse Investigator on December 14, 2016.

We’re told she is survived by her husband of eight years, Adam Ybarra, and their 10-month-old daughter.

