Amber Alert discontinued for 2-year-old El Paso boy

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
EL PASO, TX (KWES) -

UPDATE: We're told the Amber Alert for Adan Ace Antonio Maese has been discontinued. 

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old El Paso boy.

Authorities are searching for Adan Ace Antonio Maese. We’re told Adan has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow/blue tank top, blue shorts and blue socks.

Police are searching for Julian Maese, 26, in connection with the abduction.

Julian is 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

We’re told Julian has several tattoos including clovers “Lucky” on right arm, “Maese Demon on back, marijuana plant “Demon” on chest and “Spirit” on neck.

Authorities said Julian is driving a blue 1989 blue Mercury Grand Marquis bearing Texas license plate CSZ-2501.

We’re told Julian was last heard from in El Paso.

Law enforcement officials believe that Adan Ace Antonio Maese is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Adan Ace Antonio Maese, call the El Paso Police Department at (915) 832-4419.

