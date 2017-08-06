Amber Alert discontinued for 2-year-old El Paso boy

UPDATE: We're told the Amber Alert for Adan Ace Antonio Maese has been discontinued.
UPDATE: We're told the Amber Alert for Adan Ace Antonio Maese has been discontinued.
It's been over a month since we saw big pieces of hail fall and break our cars' windshields. The Midland County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said they're seeing similar damage, but not from hail. This week the Midland County Sheriff's Office and the Midland Crime Stoppers needs your help on a Criminal Mischief. On June 12, 2017 between the hours of 3:00 am and 5:00 am, deputies responded to Interstate 20 at mile markers 142 and 144. Three separate victims at that location repor...
It's been over a month since we saw big pieces of hail fall and break our cars' windshields. The Midland County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said they're seeing similar damage, but not from hail. This week the Midland County Sheriff's Office and the Midland Crime Stoppers needs your help on a Criminal Mischief. On June 12, 2017 between the hours of 3:00 am and 5:00 am, deputies responded to Interstate 20 at mile markers 142 and 144. Three separate victims at that location repor...
The Sheriffs of Texas Conference just ended and one Midland County officer came back with his hands full. Midland County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Rory McKinney was presented with The Texas Lawman of the Year Award. McKinney was called an outstanding peace officer and was given the award for his commitment to serve. Thanks for your service! Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.
The Sheriffs of Texas Conference just ended and one Midland County officer came back with his hands full. Midland County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Rory McKinney was presented with The Texas Lawman of the Year Award. McKinney was called an outstanding peace officer and was given the award for his commitment to serve. Thanks for your service! Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.
The Abilene Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their detectives following a crash near the City of Clyde on Sunday evening. According to Abilene Police, Detectives Elise Ybarra, Chris Milliorn and Robert Collins were on the way to the Crimes Against Children Conference in Dallas.
The Abilene Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their detectives following a crash near the City of Clyde on Sunday evening. According to Abilene Police, Detectives Elise Ybarra, Chris Milliorn and Robert Collins were on the way to the Crimes Against Children Conference in Dallas.
The Odessa Police Department tells us one person was taken to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound near 36th St. and Bellaire Dr.. The condition of the victim is unknown.
The Odessa Police Department tells us one person was taken to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound near 36th St. and Bellaire Dr.. The condition of the victim is unknown.