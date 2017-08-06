Man arrested in connection with Sunday night murder

Even as they celebrate a diplomatic victory in persuading China and Russia to sign on to cutting new sanctions, the U.S. and other countries are deeply concerned that failure to rigorously enforce them could significantly blunt their impact.
Even as they celebrate a diplomatic victory in persuading China and Russia to sign on to cutting new sanctions, the U.S. and other countries are deeply concerned that failure to rigorously enforce them could significantly blunt their impact.
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.
The Medical Center Hospital CEO and Medical Center Health System President has announced his retirement. William "Bill" Webster announced that he will retire in Jan. 2018.
The Medical Center Hospital CEO and Medical Center Health System President has announced his retirement. William "Bill" Webster announced that he will retire in Jan. 2018.
An Ector County ISD police officer was injured in a two-car wreck Monday morning.
An Ector County ISD police officer was injured in a two-car wreck Monday morning.