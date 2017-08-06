Man arrested in connection with Sunday night murder

UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department has arrested a man in connection to Baldonado's death.

Rubin Francis Edwards III, is facing murder charges.

-----------

The Odessa Police Department tells us Lindsey Baldonado, 31, is dead following a domestic disturbance near 36th St. and Bellaire Dr.

We're told a 33-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. Police are not releasing his name because they believe he is a possible suspect.

Although police say the possible suspect was taken to Medical Center Hospital, no arrests were made Sunday night as they try to determine the motive.

The call came in just before 6:30 p.m., the department has 8 units out the location along with the Crime Unit.

Baldonado's body will be sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

Texas Rangers are assisting Odessa police in the investigation. The area will be closed off most of the night, avoid the area if possible.

