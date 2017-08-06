UTPB offering counseling after student dies in accident near Rock the Desert

The University of The Permian Basin (UTPB) is reaching out after Hannah Fox, 19, a student at the university died Friday evening. On social media UTPB said, "Falcon Family extends sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Hannah Fox (student) who passed away Friday, August 4, 2017."

The post goes on to say university counselors are available to anyone who feels a need to speak about the accident. Students can call the 24 hour crisis line at 432-552-2365 and select option 2 to speak to a counselor immediately.

The Counseling Center will be accepting walk-ins and appointments Monday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Appointments for other times may be scheduled by calling 432-552-2365 and selecting option 1.

The accident happened just before 6:50 p.m. Friday in front of Rock the Desert.

Officials say a 2001 Subaru Outback was stopped facing northbound in the inside lane of FM 1788 waiting to turn left into Rock the Desert when A 2015 Dodge Ram was also traveling northbound in the inside lane of FM 1788.

The driver of the truck did not realize the Subaru was stopped and subsequently rear ended the Subaru killing Fox.

