Seniors sharing positivity through Random Rocks of Kindness

Seniors at The Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center in Big Spring are hoping to make a difference in their community. They're taking part in the Random Rocks of Kindness Project in hopes of spreading positivity to strangers.

"They love it, they're very excited about it," said Activity Director Laurie Martinez. "That's what we're hoping to do is give hope to our community here in Big Spring."

With rocks and a paintbrush, they're hoping to add color to someone's life.

"Anybody. Anybody that needs some hope," said resident Jeanette Duffer. "It gives you a feeling. It does."

The Random Rocks of Kindness project gets decorated rocks where they are later distributed around the community for someone else to find.

"They feel like where they're at, it's hard to make a difference. But, when we do this, they love getting out here and know they're making a difference to somebody," said Martinez.



The rocks have small messages written on them. These are messages the residents hope will bring a smile to the next person who finds it.

"They know that even their words, even if its written on a rock, it's going to reach somebody," said Martinez. "Hopefully it's somebody who needs it and needs that inspiration in their life."

The rocks were distributed at Comanche Trail Park and a local playground. It's a small gesture but a big reminder that even strangers can still be someone's rock.

"I hope they feel good and that they can feel better because it says I'm thinking about you and praying for you," said resident Lenore Rakes. "I hope they feel better in their heart."

The seniors said they want to continue doing this project. Each rock will have the #PVNRROCKS. They hope if you stumble across one, use the hashtag on social media so the message can continue to spread.

