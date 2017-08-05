Midland Gun and Blade show kicks off this weekend

One of the biggest gun shows in West Texas kicked off at the Midland Horseshoe Arena Saturday.

The Midland Gun and Blade show brought in 180 vendors from all over the state to get visitors to buy, sell or trade. The Silver Spur Trade Show holds this event four times during the year where visitors can check out items from firearms, knives, ammunition, to military equipment.

"For them to have a good show, for a lot of these people, this is their livelihood," said Kim Sansom, show organizer. "Some of them do it just as a hobby to get out, meet people, and stuff like that. We want our vendors to do well. A lot of them are coming from all over the state, we get some even Oklahoma or Arizona."

The show continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and children under 12 is free. There is also a 2 for 1 special for the first hour of the show. To catch up with The Silver Spur Trade Show, you can visit their Facebook.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.