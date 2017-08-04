At least 1 killed in deadly accident in Midland Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

At least 1 killed in deadly accident in Midland Co.

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Law enforcement officials confirmed a deadly accident occurred in Midland County on Friday evening. 

The accident happened at 1601 North County Road 1140, just before 9 p.m. 

Details are limited but We do know it involved two vehicles and at least one person was killed in the accident. 

