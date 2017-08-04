At least 1 killed in deadly accident in Midland Co.

Law enforcement officials confirmed a deadly accident occurred in Midland County on Friday evening.
We have confirmed that one person has been killed in an accident on FM 1788 near Rock the Desert in Midland County.
To protect and serve is the oath police officers take. The police departments in Midland and Odessa could use a few more officers to fill their respective staffs.
A former Big Spring Police Detective has been found guilty on all four counts related to sexual indecency with a child. A jury returned the verdict for Joel Rojo Thursday afternoon after about two hours of deliberation.
The Medical Center Hospital CEO and Medical Center Health System President has announced his retirement. William "Bill" Webster announced that he will retire in Jan. 2018.
