Accident near Rock the Desert in Midland Co. turns deadly, road being closed

We have confirmed that one person has been killed in an accident on FM 1788 near Rock the Desert in Midland County. Rachel Walker with the Midland Police Department tells us authorities are closing down FM 1788 south of Highway 191.
A former Big Spring Police Detective has been found guilty on all four counts related to sexual indecency with a child. A jury returned the verdict for Joel Rojo Thursday afternoon after about two hours of deliberation.
The Medical Center Hospital CEO and Medical Center Health System President has announced his retirement. William "Bill" Webster announced that he will retire in Jan. 2018.
Bryce Hoppel left high school the way most athletes wish too, on top, winning state in the 800-meter race.
Several restaurants in Midland and Odessa made our low performer list for the week of July 10 through July 14.
