Accident near Rock the Desert in Midland Co. turns deadly, road being closed

UPDATE: We have confirmed that one person has been killed in an accident on FM 1788 near Rock the Desert in Midland County.

Rachel Walker with the Midland Police Department tells us authorities are closing down FM 1788 south of Highway 191.

Those attending Rock the Desert are being advised to find an alternate route as the main entrance near FM 191 to Rock the Desert will be closed for at least an hour.

We're told the north and south entrances to Rock the Desert on FM 1788 will remain open.

A major traffic accident on FM 1788 is slowing down traffic in Midland County.

We're told the two vehicles are involved in the accident.

No word yet on injuries.

