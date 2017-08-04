Medical Center Hospital CEO announces retirement

The Medical Center Hospital CEO and Medical Center Health System President has announced his retirement.

William "Bill" Webster announced that he will retire in Jan. 2018.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my 17 years at Medical Center Health System,” said Webster in a press release. “It has been an honor to lead this great healthcare facility and serve alongside our outstanding employees and physicians who provide quality, compassionate care day-in and day-out. After working 40 years in healthcare administration (32 years in the CEO level), I am ready to slow down and spend more time with my family.”

We're told Webster was involved in several key projects for the Medical Center Health System including the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion, the Center for Heath & Wellness, the Center for Women & Infants, the Centers for Primary Care, the Samantha Canady Center for Pediatric Care and the ProCare Women's Clinic.

