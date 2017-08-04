Odessa man arrested, charged with 3 counts of sexual assault

An Odessa man facing serious charges in connection with the sexual assault of two underage girls.



Jason Orona, 38, is charged with 3 counts of sexual assault of a child and 2 counts of indecency with a child.



The charges follow a 13 and 15-year-old girls speaking with Harmony Home.



Both of them said they were sexually assaulted multiple times over the past two years.



