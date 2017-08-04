Odessa man arrested, charged with 3 counts of sexual assault - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa man arrested, charged with 3 counts of sexual assault

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Jason Orona (Source: Odessa Police Department) Jason Orona (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

An Odessa man facing serious charges in connection with the sexual assault of two underage girls.

Jason Orona, 38, is charged with 3 counts of sexual assault of a child and 2 counts of indecency with a child.

The charges follow a 13 and 15-year-old girls speaking with Harmony Home.

Both of them said they were sexually assaulted multiple times over the past two years.

