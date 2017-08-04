3 people in custody following pursuit in Ector Co.

Three people are facing charges following a pursuit in Ector County on Friday.

Adrian Lozano, 19, along with two girls, were taken into custody.

It all started when the Texas Department of Public Safety put out an attempt to locate on a vehicle that was reported stolen on Thursday evening.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted the vehicle just after noon today in the area of 26th St. and Mockingbird Ln.

We're told the deputy tried to stop the vehicle but the driver evaded the officer.

The pursuit ended in the area of FM 866 and West University.

Deputies said two girls, who were passengers in the vehicle, tried to run from officers on foot but were quickly taken into custody. Authorities said that both girls were reported as runaways and will be charged with evading on foot.

Lozano has been charged with evading in a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

No bond has been set for Lozano.

