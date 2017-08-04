Odessa man behind bars following chase

An Odessa man is behind bars facing numerous charges after police say he led them on a chase ending in a crash.



Bryant Atkins, 31, is facing charges including evading, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.



Police say they tried to pull him over Thursday night in a stolen suburban but he took off.



He eventually crashed through two fences behind the U-Haul store on west university before jumping out.



The suburban kept going and crashed into a U-Haul truck.



Police say Atkins kept running but was eventually caught.



He didn't go quietly though.



They say he pushed off of officers several times.



He was later taken into custody and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.



