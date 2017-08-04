Odessa Animal Shelter officially names new director - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa Animal Shelter officially names new director

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Maribel Vasquez (Source: Odessa Animal Shelter) Maribel Vasquez (Source: Odessa Animal Shelter)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Animal Shelter has officially named their new director.

It's Maribel Vasquez.

She served as adoption coordinator for the shelter previously.

She was also named Interim Director in April.

That's after the previous director, Jacque Adimar, resigned and was arrested.

She's accused of taking more than $2,000 from pet adoption funds.

