Earthquake reported in Reeves Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
REEVES COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in West Texas on Friday morning.

We're told the earthquake occurred around 11 a.m.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was located just over 13 miles west-southwest of Coyanosa or 71 miles southwest of Odessa.

No word if there were any injuries or damage.

