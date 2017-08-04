Teen arrested, another suspect sought in connection to auto burglary in Odessa

An Odessa man is behind bars facing numerous charges after police say he led them on a chase ending in a crash. Bryant Atkins, 31, is facing charges including evading, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.
White House anger about leaks is growing, and the Trump administration is stepping up efforts to crack down on it.
The Odessa Animal Shelter has officially named their new director.
A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in West Texas on Friday morning. We're told the earthquake occurred around 11 a.m.
