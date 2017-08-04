Teen arrested, another suspect sought in connection to auto burglary in Odessa

One teen is behind bars and another suspect is being sought in connection to an auto burglary that occurred last week in Odessa.

Zade Draven Mendoza, 17, was charged on Friday with two counts of burglary of a vehicle. We're told that Mendoza was already in custody on unrelated charges.

The search continues for the second suspect involved in the case.

Back on July 28, Odessa police were called out to the 600 block of E. 35th St. in reference to a burglary.

Police said an investigation revealed that just after 2 a.m., two male subjects burglarized several vehicles parked on the street.

If you have any information on who the suspect is, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference Case #17-18405.





