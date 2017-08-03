Ector County I.S.D bond committee reduce bond proposal by almost $55 million

Ector County I.S.D. is looking to save some money when it comes to their bond proposal.

At Thursday's bond meeting, the committee reduced their proposal to $286,672,291.

ECISD Spokesperson Mike Adkins, tells us they saw things in the proposal that didn’t necessarily have to be done. For instance roofing repairs, those were covered by insurance.

The projects on the proposal weren’t changed though.

A new comprehensive high school for 2,500 students Conversion of Ector Middle School to a high school for 1,500 students New middle school to replace Ector Middle School Secure front entry vestibules at every school Fire & life safety upgrades at every campus A district-wide fiber network

We're told the potential cost for all the projects would have been $339,705,796.

The committee will now take this proposal to the school board at the next meeting.