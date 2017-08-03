Midland I.S.D. teachers, staff taught to examine student issues closely

Numbers have shown a correlation between kids who have dropped out of Midland I.S.D. schools and students who suffered a traumatic event. MISD staff where taught to spot those issues in their students this year.
Several restaurants in Midland and Odessa made our low performer list for the week of July 10 through July 14.
Ector County I.S.D. is looking to save some money when it comes to their bond proposal.
An athlete from Monahans competed at the national level. He won five individual first place awards at the United States Track and Field Para Youth Championships.
The hot topic in the City of Midland continues to be the proposed multi-million dollar road bond. Many of you have told us you're skeptical, you've asked how the roads got chosen, why it's so expensive and if there's another way to pay for it.
