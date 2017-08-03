Restaurant Report: Bush's Chicken among 5 low performers

It was an extremely busy week for health inspectors in Midland and Odessa for the week of July 10 through July 14. Each had a number of restaurants and stores with perfect scores. However, there were several restaurants in both cities that made our low performer list.



Lucy’s Café at 615 W. Clements St. in Odessa was cited for the following:



- Ware washing sinks not used properly

- Damaged ceiling panels

- Cheese & lettuce not cold

- Left steam table not working

- People eating in food preparation area

- Ventilation hood systems, filters need cleaning

- Many food items in cooler not labeled or date marked

- Some food in cooler not covered

- No soap at hand washing sink

- Employee grabbing tortillas with no gloves



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 23 points from Lucy’s Café.



Delicia’s Restaurant at 716 W. 8th St. in Odessa was cited for the following:



- Large pots of food in walk-in cooler (Must use smaller containers)

- Some items in walk-in cooler not date marked

- Several boxes on floor of cooler

- Employee personal items not separated from items served or prepared for customers

- Some food not thawed properly

- Some containers not labeled

- Thermometers in reach-in coolers not working properly

- Walk-in cooler too warm



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 16 points from Delicia’s Restaurant.



Stripes #2279 at 8001 E. Highway 191 in Odessa was cited for the following:



- Bottom of cappuccino dispenser very dirty

- 3 red sauce tubs too warm

- Back hand washing sink blocked by bulk flour container

- Mac & cheese not warm enough

- Out-of-date parfaits on cooler shelf

- Parfaits in walk-in cooler not dated/labeled

- Out-of-date chocolate milk

- Flour not marked

- Too many boxes in stocking area

- Walk-in cooler floor very dirty



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 19 points from Stripes.



Flor de Odessa at 601 S. Crane Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:



- Shelving near oven needs to be replaced

- Containers in bakery not labeled/date marked

- No sanitizer test strips

- Uncovered ingredients in bakery

- Bagged beef stored above other uncooked food

- Ware washing sinks not properly used

- Bulk containers not labeled

- Owner didn’t have Texas food handling training

- Hand washing sink had been removed



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 16 points from Flor de Odessa.



Bush’s Chicken at 2210 N. Big Spring St. in Midland was cited for the following:



- Cole slaw too warm

- Fries and okra not warm enough

- Open employee drinks

- Chicken containers not dated or labeled

- Flour containers not labeled

- Uncovered container of raw chicken in walk-in cooler

- Uncovered container of raw gizzards in walk-in cooler

- Scoops inside flour bins

- No thermometer in reach-in freezer

- Managers log showed temperatures above hot hold for cold products and low for hot holds



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 32 points from Bush’s Chicken. The health inspector denied their permit until all the temperatures were corrected. At last check with the health department, they have not gone back to re-inspect the restaurant.



It wasn’t all bad news. There were several places with perfect scores in both Midland and Odessa. Here is a look at the top performers in Odessa:



- 7-Eleven #120 (4121 N. County Rd.)

- T-Woods Grocery (10204 W. 42nd St.)

- Doughboy’s Café (1621 W. 10th St.)

- Jack in the Box (2672 N. County Rd.)

- Jack N Jill Donuts (2631 W. N. County Rd.)

- Dickey’s BBQ Pit (2701 N. W. County Rd.)

- Tokyo Gardens Catering (3801 E. 42nd St.)

- 7-Eleven (1401 W. University Blvd.)

- Long John Silvers (1418 N. County Rd.)



Here is a look at the top performers in Midland:



- Manuel’s Country Store (3905 S. Hwy. 349)

- Sam’s Club (1500 Tradewinds Blvd.)

- Whataburger (800 N. Andrews Hwy.)



