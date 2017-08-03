Former Big Spring Police Detective guilty on all counts

A former Big Spring Police Detective has been found guilty on all four counts related to sexual indecency with a child.

A jury returned the verdict for Joel Rojo Thursday afternoon after about two hours of deliberation, according to KBYG Radio in Big Spring.

The individual charges against Rojo included indecency with a child by sexual conduct, sexual performance by a child, indecency with a child by exposure and attempted indecency with a child by exposure.

District Attorney Hardy Wilkerson told KBYG Radio a punishment for Rojo will be decided sometime next week.

